Secret Doors Abound in This Intriguing Beverly Hills Home Listed for $6M

Location: 9455 Lloydcrest Dr, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 4,709 square feet (five bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Newly reimagined by House of Rolison, this transitional-style, character-filled home boasts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Ideal for entertaining, the layout of the house is accentuated by numerous secret doors waiting to be discovered, adding an element of intrigue and charm to the space. Enjoy the seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living, allowing for a harmonious blend of spaces. The property features an oversized three-car garage with an ADU above it, providing ample space for guests or additional living quarters. Retreat to the spacious primary suite adorned with high-end finishes. Situated in the highly desirable crest streets of BHPO, this home truly embodies modern elegance and comfort."