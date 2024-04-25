SubscribeSign In
Secret Doors Abound in This Intriguing Beverly Hills Home Listed for $6M

The renovated 5,000-square-foot residence channels old-world charm with red brick, exposed rafters, and custom stained glass.
Location: 9455 Lloydcrest Dr, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $5,995,000

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 4,709 square feet (five bedrooms, six baths)

Lot Size: 0.18 acres

From the Agent: "Newly reimagined by House of Rolison, this transitional-style, character-filled home boasts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Ideal for entertaining, the layout of the house is accentuated by numerous secret doors waiting to be discovered, adding an element of intrigue and charm to the space. Enjoy the seamless transition from indoor to outdoor living, allowing for a harmonious blend of spaces. The property features an oversized three-car garage with an ADU above it, providing ample space for guests or additional living quarters. Retreat to the spacious primary suite adorned with high-end finishes. Situated in the highly desirable crest streets of BHPO, this home truly embodies modern elegance and comfort."

The home’s dark gray facade pops against the redbrick patio.

Exposed beams stretch across the vaulted wooden ceilings in the living area.

The dining room sits just steps away from the kitchen and features custom stained glass.

The primary bedroom, located on the upper level, has an original brick fireplace and a private terrace.

A cozy living area awaits in the guest suite, which offers direct access to the backyard pool.

9455 Lloydcrest Drive in Beverly Hills, California, is currently listed for $5,995,000 by Claire O'Connor and Samantha O'Connor of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

