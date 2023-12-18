The Midcentury Home of Textile Artist Mary Jane Leland Hits the Market for $1.3M in L.A.

Location: 4401 San Andreas Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,299,000

Year Built: 1951

Footprint: 1,600 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.42

From the Agent: "Introducing the Mary Jane Leland Residence: a 1951 midcentury on an oversized, private promontory in Mount Washington. This is a rare opportunity to own a special home where living, artistry, and nature have been fused into one magical setting. Mary Jane Leland’s body of work spanned various materials, including woven and printed textiles, and she was one of the pioneers of midcentury linoleum block–printed designs on cloth. Mary Jane would go on to found and direct the Textile and Fiber Arts program at CSU Long Beach for many years, educating hundreds of students. This home is rustic and soulful, with a cozy living room featuring floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, cork flooring, a bricked decorative fireplace, and soft lighting boxes. A cheery vintage kitchen flows to a breakfast nook and office space that opens to the side porch. The back bricked patio leads to a large, flat, meandering yard with multiple fruit trees and space for your urban farming dreams."