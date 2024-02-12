In Los Angeles, a Revamped Post-and-Beam Stunner Seeks $3M
Location: 5540 Rock Castle Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, California
Price: $2,995,000
Year Built: 1959
Footprint: 2,158 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 0.25 acres
From the Agent: "Renovated by Building Worx Inc. and architecture firm NEO and Associates, this post-and-beam midcentury-modern home is a rare find in the hills of La Cañada Flintridge. Behind a privacy wall, the property offers walls of glass, high-quality finishes, and a true feel for Southern California living with openness and light throughout. The home offers an ideal floor plan featuring three bedrooms, an office/den, and two bathrooms in the main house and an accessory dwelling unit with kitchenette and bathroom attached to the two-car garage. This picturesque home has been sensitively remodeled and expanded to enhance the original architecture, and it provides a multitude of spaces to find solitude, relaxation or to gather with friends for celebrations."
5540 Rock Castle Drive, located in La Cañada Flintridge, California, is currently listed for $2,995,000 by Heather Scherbert of Coldwell Banker Realty.
