Glazing Is the Name of the Game in This ’70s Illinois Home, Now Seeking $750K

Location: 3307 S Pine Circle, Urbana, Illinois

Price: $750,000

Architect: John Replinger

Year Built: 1973

Footprint: 4,038 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.38 acres

From the Agent: "This exceptional residence was designed by John Replinger, a past professor of Architecture at the University of Illinois. The midcentury design seamlessly blends the indoor and outdoor elements. The central courtyard can be enjoyed from multiple rooms and brings in soft natural light. The recently renovated interior preserved as much of the original finishes as possible to stay true to Replinger’s design. The renovation boasts clean lines and organic materials, creating an inviting atmosphere that’s both stylish and comfortable. The spacious living areas feature refinished, original hardwood floors and large windows that frame picturesque views of the surrounding landscape. Entertain guests in the open-concept kitchen, complete with sleek countertops and stainless-steel appliances."