Walls of Walnut Await in This $2.5M Charles Du Bois Midcentury
Location: 5831 Elba Place, Woodland Hills, California
Price: $2,449,000
Architect: Charles Du Bois
Renovation Architect: Gregory Storm
Year Built: 1963
Footprint: 2,617 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 acres
From the Agent: "Extensively renovated by Gregory Storm, this reimagined Charles Du Bois–designed midcentury jewel features classic architecture and an open, single-story floor plan. Sited at the end of a cul-de-sac in prime Woodland Hills on a 14,000-square-foot lot, this meticulously reimagined home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an abundance of unique property features. The open-plan living room and dining room flow seamlessly into the gourmet chef’s kitchen, adorned with wood-beamed ceilings and flanked by the double-sided stone fireplace. A true showstopper, the book-matched walnut wood wall reveals a hidden entrance to a bedroom/office, full bathroom, and laundry area. Designer finishes include walls and doors adorned with rich, paneled walnut wood, hardwood floors throughout, walls of glass, artisan-made tiles, bespoke closets, and imported lighting."
5831 Elba Place in Woodland Hills, California, is currently listed for $2,449,000 by Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty—Beverly Hills Brokerage.
