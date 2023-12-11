Walls of Walnut Await in This $2.5M Charles Du Bois Midcentury

Location: 5831 Elba Place, Woodland Hills, California

Price: $2,449,000

Architect: Charles Du Bois

Renovation Architect: Gregory Storm

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: 2,617 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "Extensively renovated by Gregory Storm, this reimagined Charles Du Bois–designed midcentury jewel features classic architecture and an open, single-story floor plan. Sited at the end of a cul-de-sac in prime Woodland Hills on a 14,000-square-foot lot, this meticulously reimagined home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an abundance of unique property features. The open-plan living room and dining room flow seamlessly into the gourmet chef’s kitchen, adorned with wood-beamed ceilings and flanked by the double-sided stone fireplace. A true showstopper, the book-matched walnut wood wall reveals a hidden entrance to a bedroom/office, full bathroom, and laundry area. Designer finishes include walls and doors adorned with rich, paneled walnut wood, hardwood floors throughout, walls of glass, artisan-made tiles, bespoke closets, and imported lighting."