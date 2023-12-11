See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Walls of Walnut Await in This $2.5M Charles Du Bois Midcentury

Designer Gregory Storm updated the 1963 L.A. home with book-matched millwork and massive sliders that open to a lush backyard.
Text by
Location: 5831 Elba Place, Woodland Hills, California

Price: $2,449,000

Architect: Charles Du Bois

Renovation Architect: Gregory Storm

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: 2,617 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "Extensively renovated by Gregory Storm, this reimagined Charles Du Bois–designed midcentury jewel features classic architecture and an open, single-story floor plan. Sited at the end of a cul-de-sac in prime Woodland Hills on a 14,000-square-foot lot, this meticulously reimagined home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an abundance of unique property features. The open-plan living room and dining room flow seamlessly into the gourmet chef’s kitchen, adorned with wood-beamed ceilings and flanked by the double-sided stone fireplace. A true showstopper, the book-matched walnut wood wall reveals a hidden entrance to a bedroom/office, full bathroom, and laundry area. Designer finishes include walls and doors adorned with rich, paneled walnut wood, hardwood floors throughout, walls of glass, artisan-made tiles, bespoke closets, and imported lighting."

Original stonework pops against the home’s freshly painted, dark gray exterior, and soaring trees surround the spacious lot.

Steps from the living area is the bright kitchen, complete with custom walnut millwork, floating shelves, poured concrete slab countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances.

The original stone fireplace separates the living and dining areas.

Clerestory windows draw daylight into the renovated primary bathroom.

"With an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and brand-new sparkling pool, the lush backyard presents an idyllic setting for enjoying the indoor/outdoor Southern California lifestyle," notes the agent.

5831 Elba Place in Woodland Hills, California, is currently listed for $2,449,000 by Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty—Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Real Estate

