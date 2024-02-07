SubscribeSign In
This $1.9M Home With a Domed Oasis Is Out of This World

Surrounded by forest in upstate New York, the wood-clad 1969 home revolves around an indoor grotto with a sparkling pool.
Text by
Location: 85 Haights Cross Road, Chappaqua, New York

Price: $1,900,000

Architect: John Koster

Year Built: 1969

Footprint: 6,814 square feet (seven bedrooms, four full and two half baths)

Lot Size: 8.86 acres

From the Agent: "Come experience not only an extraordinarily designed residence, but a home set atop quite possibly one of the highest viewpoints in Chappaqua. Commissioned by the Mechner family in 1969, architect John Koster worked closely with present owners to develop a property like no other. A smooth curved arc ceiling immediately excites the senses and draws you into an inviting, flowing living space complimented by a bank of windows arranged to capture the surrounding landscape. Juxtaposed to this stunning view is a rising wall of glass looking into a one-of-a-kind domed indoor pool anchoring the home. The original open living concept is immediately present with the kitchen, awaiting its reawakening, flowing with ease to a generous gathering room with a deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining."

Perched in the town of Chappaqua, the 1969 residence is only a one-hour train ride from Manhattan.&nbsp;

Despite needing some repairs, the kitchen offers an open layout, stainless-steel appliances, and large picture windows overlooking the wooded landscape.

A wall of glass connects the living area with the dome-capped indoor pool.&nbsp;

The two-level bedroom wing includes an primary suite with a dressing room and a private, light-filled office.

Soaring trees surround the home, presenting an idyllic setting to reconnect with nature.

85 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua, New York, is currently listed for $1,900,000 by Amy F. Via and Todd Goddard of Houlihan Lawrence. 

