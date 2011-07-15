Methodology is Extended!

We are excited to announce that the entry period of our Methodology upcyling competition is extended through July 24th. Make good use of the gift of time and enter your ideas now! The submissions we've received so far have been fantastic and we can't wait to see what else everyone can come up with. Build a prototype for easy-to-craft designs, or show us the most fantastical of ideas through a drawing or rendering. Don't delay! The winner of the contest will receive a year's supply of method products, worth $300.

Dwell and method, two arbiters of style that aim for pride of place on your shelves, dare you to defy us with your concepts for upcycling, recycling, rethinking, and deconstructing—beginning with your empty method bottles. True creativity is about breathing new life into the old. We're looking for ideas, concepts renderings, and images that give method product bottles and packages a second lease on life.