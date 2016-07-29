Meet Todd Bertsch, Architect Behind Porsche's Bold New Headquarters

Tasked with creating a forward-thinking home for an automotive company steeped in nearly a century of design heritage, HOK's Director of Design, Todd Bertsch, felt compelled to flip the script. "HOK chose to stretch boundaries" for One Porsche Drive, he explains. Armed with a limited palette of modern materials—glass, concrete, and metal—Bertsch set about inverting what he describes as the standard architectural response to such a project, a drab "rectangular building with a parking lot next to the driving track."

One Porsche Drive's bold design fosters a lively exchange between people and environments. Light streams into the building through large windows, morphing the appearance of internal spaces throughout the day, while highly reflective glass mirrors the sky on the exterior. An innovative driving track brings automobiles underneath and through the building, integrating the spheres of design ideation and practice.