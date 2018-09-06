Meet the Hosts Behind a Stylish San Francisco Airbnb

When you take great pride in your home, learning to open it to the world can be a process. Lara, a brand consultant, and Ethan, a designer and entrepreneur with a degree in industrial design from the Pratt Institute, spent years perfecting their two-story apartment in San Francisco’s Mission district, which they share with their baby daughter. An eclectic mix of contemporary furniture and cherished antiques, including everything from an ancient Greek water jug to artwork by Tobias Wong, define the interior spaces. In back, a garden enclosed by bamboo offers a calm respite from city life for the young family.

Lara and Ethan Pagnier have hosted 40 travelers since joining Airbnb, and it's easy to see what attracts them. Apart from owning a spotless home in San Francisco's coveted Mission district, the pair are natural hosts.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

"We’re very conscious of the home environment and setting it up well. It’s very much a blend of our two styles," says Ethan.

Lara grew up in Haute Savoie in the shadow of Mt. Blanc, before relocating to Paris for school. Born and raised in Berkeley, Ethan is a fifth-generation Californian who's spent time on both coasts.

The home is as welcoming as it is comfortable. "The layout is perfect for hosting," Lara says. "We definitely had that in mind when we bought the place." Yet every time the couple broached the topic of hosting through Airbnb, they hesitated. "Our home is a sanctum," Ethan explains. "Opening it up was not trivial."

Lara and Ethan's enthusiasm for travel as well as their rootedness in the community inspired them to share their home with the world. For a pair of new parents, the extra income was also enticing.

This is despite the fact that they are natural hosts. Ethan, a fifth-generation Californian, knows the ins-and-outs of the Bay Area better than almost anyone. Lara, who was born in Haute-Savoie near Mont Blanc, has a "European" attitude toward hospitality, which she defines as being "more at ease with proximity" to others.

A fireplace anchors the couple's living room, which is adorned with modern artwork as well as beloved curios.

Still, it took a series of firsthand experiences with the room-sharing service to convince them to open up their home. Through Airbnb, they’ve traveled the world from Santa Cruz to Haiti. It was during one of these unforgettable stays they had an epiphany: what if Airbnb was full of guests just like them, considerate, conscientious, and grateful to be invited into someone else’s space?

Lara and Ethan's easygoing lifestyle is evident from their Airbnb host profile, which concludes by notifying visitors that they're "100% pro-gluten, but won't be offended if you've gone g-free."

"This is a whole network of people who are gathered around trust and community and, as a result, feel comfortable opening up their doors," says Ethan. "It began to feel like we should be participating on both sides, not just as travelers."

Lara, Ethan, and their baby daughter relax on their back patio, shaded by bamboo.