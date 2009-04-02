Meat Stephanie Hensle

Hensle's Meat series of pendants, necklaces and brooches takes the recent explosion of charcuterie to new heights. She takes both animal and human meat as her inspiration, rendering fat, bone, organs, muscle and tendon in resin and jewels to make wearable art objects. Traditional fasteners and chains are replaced by meathooks, sausage netting and other bric-a-brac found around your average butcher's shop. Considering both both how beautiful and how disquieting Hensle's creations are, don't be surprised to see pig knuckle-noshing hipsters starting to sport tripe, instead of just eating it. Fashionable ladies who lunch, you've just been served.