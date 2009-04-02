Meat Stephanie Hensle
View Photos

Meat Stephanie Hensle

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
With all the pork belly, lardo and bacon-in-everything flying around these days, it was only a matter of time before swine made it into the realm of high fashion. For Stephanie Hensle, a recent grad of Pforzheim University's School of Design in Germany, when it comes to jewelery a nice slice of fleisch is entirely kosher.

Hensle's Meat series of pendants, necklaces and brooches takes the recent explosion of charcuterie to new heights. She takes both animal and human meat as her inspiration, rendering fat, bone, organs, muscle and tendon in resin and jewels to make wearable art objects. Traditional fasteners and chains are replaced by meathooks, sausage netting and other bric-a-brac found around your average butcher's shop. Considering both both how beautiful and how disquieting Hensle's creations are, don't be surprised to see pig knuckle-noshing hipsters starting to sport tripe, instead of just eating it.  Fashionable ladies who lunch, you've just been served.

Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 1 of 9 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Photos in the slideshow (top right corner) by Petra Jaschke.

Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 2 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 3 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 4 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 5 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 6 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 7 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 8 of 9 -
Meat Stephanie Hensle - Photo 9 of 9 -