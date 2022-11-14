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Dwell Editorial
Editor-in-Chief
William Hanley
william@dwell.com
Executive Editor
Kate Dries
kate.dries@dwell.com
Managing Editor
Jack Balderrama Morley
jack.morley@dwell.com
Senior Design Editor
Mike Chino
mikec@dwell.com
Senior Culture Editor
Sarah Buder
sarah.buder@dwell.com
News Editor
Duncan Nielsen
duncan@dwell.com
Market Editor
River Davies
river.davies@dwell.com
Audience Editor
Nicole Nimri
nicole.nimri@dwell.com
Contributing Editor
Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Copy Editor
Don Armstrong
Fact Checkers
Meredith Clark
Brendan Cummings
Jy Murphy
Elizabeth Santos
Dora Vanette
Editorial Fellow
Ela Zawadzki
Deputy Creative Director
Derek Eng
derek.eng@dwell.com
Senior Visuals Editor
Valeria Suasnavas
valeria.suasnavas@dwell.com
Visuals Editor
Alex Casto
alex.casto@dwell.com
Visual Media Producer
Ian Zunt
ian.zunt@dwell.com
Founder
Lara Hedburg Deam
General Manager,Ziff Davis, Lifestyle, Inc.
Julia Noran Johnston
Technical Product Manager
Connor Kane
Advertising
Vice President of Sales and Brand Partnerships
Tara Smith
tara@dwell.com
Client Partner
Maris Newbury
maris@dwell.com
Branded Content Production Director
Haley Heramb
haley@dwell.com
Branded Content Editorial Director
Sarah LeTrent
sarah.letrent@dwell.com
Account Services Manager
Doree Antig
doree@dwell.com
Brand Partnerships Manager
Harrison Kohen
Associate Account Manager
Deonté Broughton
deonte@dwell.com
Ziff Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer
Vivek Shah
Chief Financial Officer
Bret Richter
Executive Vice President,General Counsel
Jeremy Rossen
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