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Masthead

Dwell's Editorial Team
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Dwell Editorial

Editor-in-Chief
William Hanley
william@dwell.com

Executive Editor
Kate Dries
kate.dries@dwell.com

Managing Editor
Jack Balderrama Morley
jack.morley@dwell.com

Senior Design Editor
Mike Chino
mikec@dwell.com

Senior Culture Editor
Sarah Buder
sarah.buder@dwell.com

News Editor
Duncan Nielsen
duncan@dwell.com

Market Editor
River Davies
river.davies@dwell.com

Audience Editor 
Nicole Nimri
nicole.nimri@dwell.com

Contributing Editor
Kelly Vencill Sanchez

Copy Editor
Don Armstrong

Fact Checkers
Meredith Clark
Brendan Cummings
Jy Murphy
Elizabeth Santos
Dora Vanette

Editorial Fellow
Ela Zawadzki


Deputy Creative Director
Derek Eng
derek.eng@dwell.com

Senior Visuals Editor
Valeria Suasnavas
valeria.suasnavas@dwell.com

Visuals Editor
Alex Casto
alex.casto@dwell.com

Visual Media Producer
Ian Zunt
ian.zunt@dwell.com


Founder
Lara Hedburg Deam

General Manager,Ziff Davis, Lifestyle, Inc.
Julia Noran Johnston

Technical Product Manager
Connor Kane

Advertising

Vice President of Sales and Brand Partnerships
Tara Smith
tara@dwell.com

Client Partner
Maris Newbury
maris@dwell.com

Branded Content Production Director
Haley Heramb
haley@dwell.com

Branded Content Editorial Director
Sarah LeTrent
sarah.letrent@dwell.com

Account Services Manager
Doree Antig
doree@dwell.com

Brand Partnerships Manager
Harrison Kohen

Associate Account Manager
Deonté Broughton
deonte@dwell.com

Ziff Davis

President & Chief Executive Officer
Vivek Shah

Chief Financial Officer
Bret Richter

Executive Vice President,General Counsel
Jeremy Rossen

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