Master Architects Lecture Series in San Diego to Honor Louis Kahn
View Photos

Master Architects Lecture Series in San Diego to Honor Louis Kahn

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
I posted recently about a great looking spring lecture series at SCI-Arc in Los Angeles. Not to be outdone by its neighbor to the north, San Diego has assembled a top-drawer raft of speakers for the Master Architects Lecture Series: In Celebration of Louis Kahn and the Salk Institute. Top names include Thom Mayne, Frank Gehry, David Adjaye and Steven Holl.

Co-sponsored by the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, which Kahn designed on a La Jolla hillside, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, the series begins this Sunday, February 8th, with Frank Gehry and continues through May. The six lectures will be held at the Salk Institute and MCASD and cost $30 per person. Other speakers include Enrique Norten and Tod Williams and Billy Tsien.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the MCASD in La Jolla or Downtown Jacobs Building during regular business hours.

This looks to be a great chance to hear some of architecture's leading lights, so for those in the San Diego area, this is a group of talks that is not to be missed.

Master Architects Lecture Series in San Diego to Honor Louis Kahn - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample