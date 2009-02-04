Master Architects Lecture Series in San Diego to Honor Louis Kahn
Co-sponsored by the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, which Kahn designed on a La Jolla hillside, and the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, the series begins this Sunday, February 8th, with Frank Gehry and continues through May. The six lectures will be held at the Salk Institute and MCASD and cost $30 per person. Other speakers include Enrique Norten and Tod Williams and Billy Tsien.
Tickets can be purchased online here or at the MCASD in La Jolla or Downtown Jacobs Building during regular business hours.
This looks to be a great chance to hear some of architecture's leading lights, so for those in the San Diego area, this is a group of talks that is not to be missed.
