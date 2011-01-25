Massive Book Sale at MoMA

I got a preliminary list from the MoMA press office with a handful of design titles that will be precisely one half the cover price, and they include some winners.

One of many books that are half-off at MoMA's big book sale.

Stock up on tomes including Zaha Hadid: Complete Works 1979-2009; George Nelson: Architect, Writer, Designer, Teacher; Building a New Europe by Nelson and co; Domus, Volume 11, and loads of others.

The sale isn't limited to just architecture and design books, but covers all ends of the MoMA shop. I'd be there if I weren't in San Francisco.