Massive Book Sale at MoMA
By Aaron Britt –
Put down your Kindles, New Yorkers, and head straight to MoMA to buy some books. A giant half-off sale of some 1200 titles starts today. But you can't get them online (Boo!), you'll have to show up in person.The sale runs through February 15th, but for first crack, hustle on over.
I got a preliminary list from the MoMA press office with a handful of design titles that will be precisely one half the cover price, and they include some winners.
Stock up on tomes including Zaha Hadid: Complete Works 1979-2009; George Nelson: Architect, Writer, Designer, Teacher; Building a New Europe by Nelson and co; Domus, Volume 11, and loads of others.
The sale isn't limited to just architecture and design books, but covers all ends of the MoMA shop. I'd be there if I weren't in San Francisco.