Manufractured Takes a Look at Post-Consumer Creativity

The book’s release coincides with an exhibition of the same name that’s currently up at the Museum of Contemporary Craft in Portland, Oregon (here’s a review from The Oregonian) curated by Holt Skov and Skov Holt. Including artists and designers like the much-feted Marcel Wanders, the hair artist Hrafnhildur Arnardottir—she did the cover to Bjork’s album Medulla—and the rather winsome deconstructionism of Régis Mayot, Manufractured examines the creative possibilities of what we throw away, and the humble objects that we take for granted. Due out in December, this book would make a handsome addition to the coffee table of your favorite DIYer.







