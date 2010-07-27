Manchester Modernist Society
Manchester Modernist Society

By Aaron Britt
I was out walking with some friends this weekend and trying very hard to think of the name of a certain mid-century Manchester, England, architect and utterly failing. We were talking about urban planning and a sense of place, about how regional talent with a commitment to staying put (instead of globetrotting many of our leading lights partake in now) is often the best thing for a city, particularly one outside the capital. I never could think of that architect (a bit of websearching and I realized that I was thinking of John Madin of Birmingham, not Manchester), but I did stumble across the rather wonderful site of the Manchester Modernist Society.

Made up of enthusiasts, lay-preservationists, and those in love with the city's built form, the Manchester Modernist Society is just what every town ought to have: a living cognizance of what has been, a desire to hang on to the best bits, and an enthusiasm for what's next. One of my favorite parts of the site is this sneak preview of a design map. I just grabbed a quick screenshot, but visit the interactive map itself to see what's on a handful of walking routes alliteratively dubbed the Beleaguered, Beautiful, Brutal, and Bold.

I also watched a pair of elegiac videos dedicated to two 20th century buildings in Manchester, the Midland by Edwin Lutyens and Granadaland, a television studio by Ralph Tubbs.

 

 

Have a look at the pair of videos and be sure to poke around the site. Good work, MMS! Keep it up!