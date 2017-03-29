Manage Your Next Design Project with Dropmark

Dropmark is a tool from Brooklyn-based Oak studio that is helping some of the world's best creatives organize their projects, share inspiration, collaborate with teams and sync around the things that are really important during

project work.

Today I'm going to walk through some of Dropmark's core features and talk about what makes it so special. * * *

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Collections If you've ever heard of this thing on the Internet called Pinterest, then you will quickly understand Collections—they are simply a way to organize and group various kinds of content (Dropmark accepts PDF files, Hex color values, images, you name it—you can even take notes and save them right in the app). A Collection could be a future remodel project, a collaborative design you are working on, or maybe a quick inspiration board to get your ideas flowing in the right direction. With Tags and Stacks you can also further organize and sort a vast array of information in a collection in any way imaginable.

Layouts Sometimes the items you are collecting lend themselves to be displayed in different ways. Dropmark is flexible in that it allows you to customize the layout for the type of content. Saving a bunch of links? The List layout is probably what you want. Collecting vast arrays of visually interesting stuff? Then the Pinterest-y Masonry layout is probably going to better suit you.

Color One of my favorite recent additions to Dropmark is the ability to paste in a series of HTML hex colors (e.g. #FFFFFF, #000000, etc.) and Dropmark will generate color tiles in the place of the standard images. This makes it versatile in culling together color inspiration along with notes related to the given project. How many times have you had color ideas for a project sifting around but nowhere to capture it alongside relevant project artifacts?