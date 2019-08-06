Man Up
Dwell Magazine + How-To & Guides

Man Up

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
So you’ve thrown out the St. Pauli Girl sign, but how can you create an elegant masculine home without going space-age bachelor pad? Interior designer Kyle Schuneman, whose new guide, The First Apartment Book: Cool Design for Small Spaces, hits shelves this August, offers some truly dudely advice.

On the man cave:
"Not getting into clichés is important in any design because the last thing you want is to create a theme room. That’s always going to be a trap."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.