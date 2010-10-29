I am very excited to announce that Philip M. Isaacson, owner and resident of the house we featured in our October Off the Grid and longtime architecture critic for the Maine Sunday Telegram has been awarded the Maine Prize for Architecture. It's awarded biennially and seeks to "acknowledge an architect, an individual, or an organization that has added significantly to the legacy of Maine building and to the Maine community in the belief that architecture plays a meaningful part in our lives." Congratulations to Philip, and in another nod to the fine crop of modernists who have lived and worked in the Pine Tree State, here's selection of images from the exhibit Maine Modern: 50 Years of Modern Architecture in Maine. The show runs only through October 31st (rush out and see it!) but you'll certainly appreciate the homes whose images are on view at the Storefront for Archtiecture in Portland all year long. Hurray for Maine! I also just learned that the exhibit has been extended by two weeks to November 13th. Go see it, New England.

Our look at Maine's modernism starts with the work of Canadian firm Shim-Sutfcliffe's Bet Ha'am Synagogue in South Portland. Gray Organschi Architecture, SEAL COVE HOUSE, 2005 Theodore + Theodore Architecture with R.W. Stevens, Inc., LONG ISLAND HOUSE, 2010 Koetter|Kim & Associates, UNIVERSITY COMMONS: WISHCAMPER CENTER AND OSHER MAP LIBRARY Koetter|Kim, OSHER MAP LIBRARY Peter Forbes & Associates, MILLER HOUSE 1994 Harriman Archtiects + Engineers, Inc., HARRIMAN CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS, 1989 Elliott + Elliott Architecture, HOUSE ON PENOBSCOT BAY Carol A. Wilson Architect, WRITER'S STUDIO Architect Carol A. Wilson is one of Maine's leading modernists. She claims that her work is "deeply tied to the landscape of Maine," and that her "desire is to produce buildings worthy of this place." Making use of natural materials and elegant forms, her work suggests the elegance and quiet of the surrounding landscape. Carol A. Wilson Architect, HOUSE ON MERE POINT Corey Papadopoli, NCARB, HOUSE IN TOWN HILL Machado and Silvetti Associates, BOWDOIN COLLEGE ART MUSEUM Edward Larrabee Barnes, HAYSTACK MOUNTAIN SCHOOL OF CRAFTS F. Frederick Bruck Arcthitect, ISAACSON HOUSE This fine batch of images closes with one of Isaacson's house, a mid-century gem from 1959 by architect F. Frederick Buck. Shim-Sutcliffe Architects, CONGREGATION BET HA'AM