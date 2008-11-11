Maharam Textiles at The Shade Store

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.





Maharam, a 4th generation family owned textile company with a lot of clout is making some of their exclusive patterns from the likes of Paul Smith, Charles & Ray Eames, Alexander Girard and Verner Panton available to the public for the first time. Order through the Shade Store.



Plus right now they're having a sale on Roman Shades and Drapery--all 10% off. See the entire collection here.

