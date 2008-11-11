View Photos
Maharam Textiles at The Shade Store
By Laure Joliet
The Shade Store just launched a new collection of window treatments featuring fabrics from the archives of renowned textile manufacturer Maharam textiles.
Maharam, a 4th generation family owned textile company with a lot of clout is making some of their exclusive patterns from the likes of Paul Smith, Charles & Ray Eames, Alexander Girard and Verner Panton available to the public for the first time. Order through the Shade Store.
Plus right now they're having a sale on Roman Shades and Drapery--all 10% off. See the entire collection here.