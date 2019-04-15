Self-Regulating Technology Makes Managing This Compound a Breeze
The Wells family home in Mount Crested Butte, Colorado, is a study in adaptability. A getaway for Doug Wells, the founding principal of the Des Moines–based architecture practice Wells + Associates, his wife, Sarah (the firm’s business manager), and their adult children, it maximizes available resources: the envelope of the existing structure, a variety of impressive sight lines, and an abundance of solar energy.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.