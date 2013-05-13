View Photos
Magazine Rack by Chuck Routhier
Add to
Like
Share
By Megan Hamaker –
This simple and practical magazine rack by designer Chuck Routhier not only stores your latest issues of Dwell but holds your coffee, too! Built from 1" square Baltic birch plywood and sporting a 100% wool eco-felt sling, the rack comes complete with a removable laminated birch-ply tabletop.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Check more of Chuck's work, such as his Jean Prouvé-inspired Wall Lamp, on his website here.