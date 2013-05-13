Magazine Rack by Chuck Routhier
Magazine Rack by Chuck Routhier

By Megan Hamaker
This simple and practical magazine rack by designer Chuck Routhier not only stores your latest issues of Dwell but holds your coffee, too! Built from 1" square Baltic birch plywood and sporting a 100% wool eco-felt sling, the rack comes complete with a removable laminated birch-ply tabletop.
Check more of Chuck's work, such as his Jean Prouvé-inspired Wall Lamp, on his website here

