"Made by Hand" Video Series

Among my favorite finds is the website for This is Made by Hand , a Brooklyn-based project that documents and promotes "that which is made locally, sustainably, and with a love for craft," as their site states. They've posted one video so far, called "The Distiller," which visits the Breuckelen Distilling Company , the first gin distiller in Brooklyn since prohibition, and founder Brad Estabrooke. Estabrooke's recipe for gin—with botanicals of juniper, rosemary, lemon, ginger, and grapefruit—sounds divine. For their next film they'll feature writer-turned-knife maker Joel Bukiewicz of Cut Brooklyn .

Made by Hand / No 1 The Distiller from Made by Hand on Vimeo.



Check it out! And if you have any favorite behind-the-scenes or making-of videos, please post links in the comments section. I'm looking for inspiration—and ideas about the different forms these stories can take.