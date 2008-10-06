Los Angeles Architecture Top 40

The Los Angeles Times recently organized their inventory of profiled homes into a top 40 list as ranked by readers. Homes range from the House that Google Sketch Up Built to modest bungalows and modern masterpieces.







See the top homes as ranked this week here in the Home and Garden Section. A poll at the end of each slideshow allows for the ranking to change from week to week.







Images via the Los Angles Times' Mark Boster, Irfan Khan and Richard Hartog.