Lokal: A Classic Hotel with a Modern Invisible Service

The latest boutique hotel to embrace this trend is the new Lokal Hotel in Philadelphia. Located in Old City, the Lokal Hotel features six apartment style suites that look and feel like you’re staying in a well-loved, well-designed home.

This story originally appeared on Design Milk, where you'll find more design inspiration. Written by Vy Tran

What makes this one stand out from the rest is its innovative "invisible service" which seeks to anticipate all your needs as a traveler without disturbing your vacation or work trip. This means you’ll get automated coded check-ins and access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery (all rooms feature full kitchens), and more. Of course, if you need assistance, the staff and service are just a touch screen away for communication through text, email, social media, phone, or in-person service if requested.



The interiors are designed by Jersey Ice Cream Company who decorated each suite with a mid-century modern meets industrial style. Accent walls, frames, and cabinetry are painted a deep cerulean blue for a calming vibe; brass fixtures and soaking claw foot tubs give a classic feel to a modern hospitality experience; and a curated collection of art and books brings the trending concept home (no pun intended).

