Live/Work Design Contest WInner

Ip's winning design offers a clean, organized work area that is modern and fun. Meeting the demands of both form and function, the Innermix Desk is simple and playful with a large, solid wood workspace and smart storage solutions like an open hanging metal storage compartment and spots for pens, pencils and small office items. A concealed storage space lifts from the side to keep all the extras you want out of sight.



When asked what inspired her to create the piece, Ip replied, "I thought about how I like to work. I'm usually super organized…so I basically wanted to create something really simple. I think a lot of times, designs are over thought, and they don't end up functioning well. In the end, it needed to be simple and clean, while also allowing you to work well and be organized in your work space."



DWR hopes to put the Innermix Desk into production next year.