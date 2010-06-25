Live from the Show Floor: Taylor Stitch

At Dwell on Design today we launched our collaboration with the San Francisco shirtmakers Taylor Stitch. I’d become acquainted with Michael Maher and Mike Armenta of Taylor Stitch a while back, and teaming up on this organic, yarn-dyed cotton dress shirt felt as natural as could be.



The clean, slim-fitting shirt comes in a graphite gray gingham, is made in San Francisco, and comes replete with a small cyan button on the chest pocket that makes a perfect slot for a pen or pencil.



The bow tie, a collaboration with Pierrepont Hicks, was inspired by Ray and Charles Eames: Charles wore them, Ray designed them for him. The cotton fabric is blue with an abstracted blueprint design in white. The result has architectural bones but sets its sights on dapper style.



You can get the shirt and bow tie this weekend, but only at the Dwell Store at Dwell on Design.

