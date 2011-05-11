Lightning Strikes Thrice

What would Ben Franklin have made of this pair of incredible videos from Craig Shimala? Shimala set up his video camera to catch an electrical storm last year in Chicago and lucked his way into one of the coolest things I've seen all year. The first video shows lightning hitting three of the Windy City's tallest buildings at the same time. Though skyscrapers are some of the most impressive feats of engineering, I usually get lost in wind sheer, structural support and the like, utterly overlookign that these giant buildings have to be made to resist lightning! Cripes! Have a look at the incredible first video and then the follow-up that also shows the Willis Tower being struck again as it's flanked by a giant rainbow. Awe-inspiring stuff. Kudos to you, Craig Shimala.