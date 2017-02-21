Leverage Collection—a Kickstarter Campaign from Wander Workshop
Today marks the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for the Leverage Collection, a trio of sturdy, rugged, American-made (Indiana to be specific) methods for opening bottles and carrying your keys.
The products are designed with an eye toward beauty, utility, and rugged materials that will last the test of time.
The pieces are cast in solid brass and are sealed to protect the finish and minimize discoloration.
What I love most about the project is proceeds of their sales will be designated to social justice. To quote from them directly:
Wander Workshop will donate a portion of the proceeds from every product sold to charity partners that fight hunger and provide clean drinking water.
More about Mike & Danielle
Mike was born in California and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. He comes from a family of creative people and holds a degree in Industrial Design from CCA. Danielle was born and raised on the Jersey Shore and holds degrees in Product Design and Architecture from Parsons and Pratt, respectively.