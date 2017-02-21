Leverage Collection—a Kickstarter Campaign from Wander Workshop

Today marks the launch of the Kickstarter campaign for the Leverage Collection , a trio of sturdy, rugged, American-made (Indiana to be specific) methods for opening bottles and carrying your keys.

The blackened brass collection is a beautiful alternative to the standard satin finish.

The products are designed with an eye toward beauty, utility, and rugged materials that will last the test of time.

The pieces are cast in solid brass and are sealed to protect the finish and minimize discoloration.

What I love most about the project is proceeds of their sales will be designated to social justice. To quote from them directly: