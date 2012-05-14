LEGO® Design Competition Finalists

Dwell joined forces with Pacific Standard Time to appeal to the architect—and child—within us all. The challenge was to construct a model of an original home inspired by iconic California mid-century modern architecture only using LEGO bricks. Now it's time to reveal the five finalists vying for the grand prize to be awarded at this year's Dwell on Design.

We received 185+ total entries and it was up to you, the design community, to vote for the top 5 entries. Almost 30,000 votes later and without further ado, the final five selected by popular vote are:

A Beach House - submitted by Rick Viton "A Beach House" by Rick Viton. Cliffside Cantilever - submitted by Daniel Castner "Cliffside Cantilever" by Daniel Castner. Hillside Escape - submitted by Chris Clark "Hillside Escape" by Chris Clark. Villa Subburbe - submitted by Andrew Black "Villa Subburbe" by Andrew Black. Villa Hillcrest - submitted by Kenneth Parel-Sewell "Villa Hillcrest" by Kenneth Parel-Sewell.