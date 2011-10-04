LEGO Greenhouse in London
Much of the London Design Festival, which drew to a close last week, took place in galleries, showrooms, and tucked-away locales across the city. But the Lego Greenhouse was wonderfully public. When I happened past a crowd of onlookers of all stripes was ogling the winsome structure, and those who may have been oblivious to the entire festival got a good thrill out of this big charmer.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The Design Festival itself comissioned the work, asking Bergne to devise the large-scale bit of public art. The transparent blocks and tall sunflowers were a perfect fit for the thrumming location just off the Covent Garden tube stop. And it made fine historical sense as Covent Garden (now a shopping district) was London's original fruit and vegetable market.