Learning from Iran

What Razavian proposes is a kind of rediscovery of passive heating and cooling methods that have been in place in Iranian towns like Tabas for centuries. She told me about the climatic benefits of cross-ventilation (which are widely known) but also described how a combination of central courtyards with water features and high windscoops built into roofs can create an effective form of stack ventilation that not only gets warm air out of the shaded courtyard, but cools the air coming in over the water. Razavian made a study of the buildings in Tabas in 1978 when she traveled from Tehran by Jeep to observe the vernacular building style.



"As soon as I graduated from architecture school [in Iran] I built a house for my aunt," she says. "I made use of these kinds of passive techniques."



She contends that building methods like these are uncommon in the United States because of our reliance on inexpensive air conditioning. "Probably building like this is not advocated or advertised because it gives you something for free," she says. "No one benefits commercially from design like this." She continues, "We've forgotten about daylight, about courtyards, and even about shade from trees."