



Interested in the macro scale of satellite images and the minute systems of the microbial world, Leah Evans uses appliqué, needle-felting, hand printing, and embroidery to make these quilted wall hangings. Using her imagination and real world maps, she pieces together these quilted wall hangings that are at once scientific and deeply personal.



From her site:



"It is the use of maps in organizing our ideas of land that interests me most of all. Often people ask me for specifics about the places and symbols in my work. Most of my pieces are not consciously based on specific places. For me they are intimate explorations of map language and imagined landscapes. Through my research and experience I have decided that maps create more questions than they answer."



Images via Leah Evans Textiles.