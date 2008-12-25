Leah Evans Textiles
View Photos

Leah Evans Textiles

Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet
Leah Evans is in the business of quilt-making. But seeing as how her creations feature aerial photography, maps, and satellite imagery, they are definitely not your grandmother's quilts.



Interested in the macro scale of satellite images and the minute systems of the microbial world, Leah Evans uses appliqué, needle-felting, hand printing, and embroidery to make these quilted wall hangings. Using her imagination and real world maps, she pieces together these quilted wall hangings that are at once scientific and deeply personal.

From her site:

"It is the use of maps in organizing our ideas of land that interests me most of all. Often people ask me for specifics about the places and symbols in my work. Most of my pieces are not consciously based on specific places. For me they are intimate explorations of map language and imagined landscapes. Through my research and experience I have decided that maps create more questions than they answer."

Images via Leah Evans Textiles.

Leah Evans Textiles - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample