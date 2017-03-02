Launch Pad

When you’re walking into a place called Ignition, you’re expecting to blast off. The single-tenant elevator that carries you to KPMG’s new Denver office from the mezzanine at 1001 17th Street feels every bit like an office tower elevator always does—sterile, steady, and silent. The only difference is you’re ascending but one floor and you know that going in, making the prospect of actually blasting off seem impossible. Instead, the doors open to reveal a visual tapestry of vibrant design, innovative thinking, unusual building materials, and a workplace experience designed to promote choice.

For starters, that sterile elevator just dumped you out into an anti-room fashioned from a shipping container boldly framing a fishbowl view of Ignition Central—a loungesque workspace featuring billiards, shuffle board, and a wide array of public and semi-private seating opportunities. KPMG Advisory Managing Director Lou Trebino happens to be working from Ignition Central when we arrive. He is on a call at one of a bank of booth-style workstations—also framed by a shipping container on the far side of the room—and he’s so integrated into the space we don’t even realize he’s the guy we’re looking for.

"Ignition grew from a need to develop energetic, creative space for several groups of new types of employees KPMG acquired through intellectual capital investments in disruptive technology," said Trebino. "Instead of trying to fit those people into our systems, we developed systems that would create alternative ways to work—both physically and personally—not just for creative people but for everyone."

KPMG is a Big Four accounting firm comprised of a global network of professionals providing audit, tax, and advisory services employing more than 174,000 people in 155 countries. When asked what a typical KPMG office is like, Trebino paints a picture of the buttoned-up accountant in a three-piece suit seated behind a massive cherry wood desk surrounded by walls of books encased in walnut millwork. Designed by acclaimed international architecture practice, Perkins+Will, Ignition builds on KPMG’s previous workplace of the future concepts including open workspaces, brighter colors, and glass top reception desks. "We had a fantastic opportunity to go quite a bit further and rethink our environment," said Trebino, casually dressed in jeans and a sweater. "Perkins+Will really listened to our needs and proposed dynamic and innovative workplace concepts including the fact that there are absolutely no private offices here regardless of level."

KPMG Ignition is designed around three primary concepts—vibrancy, choice, and integrated technology—and walking around the space all three are pretty hard to miss. Bold hues cover most every surface while employees are spread out between workstations and a variety of conference rooms, gaming lounges, chess sets, and other relaxed spaces. Each space offers multiple seating postures, and workstations can be raised, lowered, moved, or otherwise reconfigured at the touch of a button. For every person sitting and working, there is at least one doing the same thing standing. While some employees may choose to spend the day seated at a single desk, others may find themselves in a new spot every few hours. Rather than simply thinking of the workspace desires of millennials, Ignition seems to recognize that professionals of every generation can benefit from a combination of traditional work stations, open, socially inspired spaces, library-like reading nooks, and virtually everything in between.



Within the work areas, the office’s variety of functions are loosely grouped departmentally, with each team’s core work area named after one of Denver’s hipper neighborhoods—LoDo, RiNo, and Highlands. Each neighborhood adjoins to the next by way of one of the infused recreational respites. The Wii gaming station, for example, boasts an elegant low slung couch and a lifesize cardboard cutout of Trebino playing tennis.

Material choices and textural combinations are defined by a theme Perkins+Will refers to as "urban park." Inspiration is drawn from Denver’s urban fabric, composed of an eclectic combination of old, reused non-precious and industrial materials counterbalanced by fresh modern forms and sophisticated furnishings. A light fixture made from recycled bicycle parts hangs above a counter top bar referencing Denver’s bike culture; a living moss wall decorates one passage way in embrace of Colorado’s magnificent outdoors; and a backlit wall of green bottles illuminates an alcove featuring air hockey and foosball in a salute to the many local microbreweries. "KPMG wanted Ignition’s multitude of recreational activities to be integrated throughout the entire office rather than in a single area," said Perkins+Will Senior Interior Designer, Kim Klingeisen. "Creating adjacencies with high-energy, potentially loud spaces next to conference rooms, and common workstations presented some acoustical challenges." In response, the loudest recreational areas, though open, are slightly recessed into the building’s core, while common workstations all abut exterior walls, giving every employee immediate access to views and daylight.