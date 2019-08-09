Last Words
Dwell Magazine

Last Words

By Aaron Britt
We put the same four questions to everyone we talked to for the Now 99 to learn what they’re inspired by and what they’re totally sick of. Read on for a glimpse into today’s design minds.

What was the first formative design object you experienced?

The lightsaber. When I was a kid I was thinking about a future where a company like DeWalt was producing lightsabers for the construction world. You could go up to a rock or a bunch of dirt and carve out your dwelling that way.—Mitchell Joachim, founding copresident of Terreform ONE

When I was young, my parents had two bright green plastic chairs. They were so much fun to climb over, sit upside-down on, and roll marbles across (around the seat, out the leg holes, and down the leg). I always liked them, and now I know they were Vico Magistretti's Gaudi chairs.—Max Lipsey

