LA's First Prefab Home Open for Opinions





Made from 14 modules, the home is a 2 story with a 700 square foot covered deck and all the bells and whistles one would expect from half of the Marmol Radziner Prefab empire. For example, a walnut headboard and cabinetry in the master bedroom that would set you back about $14,750. According to Curbed, the house will be open to the public through the end of the year at 734 Palms Ave in Venice.







