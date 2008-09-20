View Photos
LA's First Prefab Home Open for Opinions
By Laure Joliet –
Three months ago, this was the site of Leo Marmol's new prefabbed residence in Venice. It took a bit longer than the stated 6 weeks, but the 2,800 square foot Palms House is now finished and open for your interpretation.
Made from 14 modules, the home is a 2 story with a 700 square foot covered deck and all the bells and whistles one would expect from half of the Marmol Radziner Prefab empire. For example, a walnut headboard and cabinetry in the master bedroom that would set you back about $14,750. According to Curbed, the house will be open to the public through the end of the year at 734 Palms Ave in Venice.
See the entire photo tour on Curbed LA.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.