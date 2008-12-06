View Photos
Lamps from the Bunny Hole
Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh –
These are lamps designed by a slight gentleman from the Chiba prefecture outside of Tokyo; he works with duck feathers quite seriously in a little workshop under Grand Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
You have to duck to enter the studio doorway. Once you do, you're in a little white heaven that belongs to Takao Yoshiaki.
Takao, or Yoshi, has never formally studied design except for hair and makeup, and has received little to no press. He does however use duck feathers as a luminary device on polyethylene globes for a beautiful, warming effect. And they are on sale.
He does not yet have a website. But to find more information on these handmade lamps and other designs, <span class="headerColorSm">email:</span> <a href="mailto:bunnybunnyhole@gmail.com">bunnybunnyhole@gmail.com</a>
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.