Lamps from the Bunny Hole

You have to duck to enter the studio doorway. Once you do, you're in a little white heaven that belongs to Takao Yoshiaki.



Takao, or Yoshi, has never formally studied design except for hair and makeup, and has received little to no press. He does however use duck feathers as a luminary device on polyethylene globes for a beautiful, warming effect. And they are on sale.



He does not yet have a website. But to find more information on these handmade lamps and other designs, <span class="headerColorSm">email:</span> <a href="mailto:bunnybunnyhole@gmail.com">bunnybunnyhole@gmail.com</a>