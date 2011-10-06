lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish
View Photos

lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish

Add to
Like
Share
By Seth Biderman
In this series, trace the evolution of lamesadevenn, an international collaborative of architects, product designers and communication specialists who are redefining how and why we design. They’ve brought in journalist Seth Biderman and illustrator Nacho Durá to chronicle their “living projects,” like the Rancho—a live/work space designed to foster community and sustainable values in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish - Photo 1 of 6 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish - Photo 2 of 6 -
Part One: How it Began
lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish - Photo 3 of 6 -

Forget the architectural academics bespeckled in thick-rimmed glasses, arguing over theoretical issues or self-serving competitions—this isn’t a standard story, and these aren’t the usual suspects.

lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish - Photo 4 of 6 -

Standing ankle-deep in snow, buzzing from the ideas of his fellow dreamers, Alba peered beyond the yellow spread of city lights, and realized this was it, this forgotten corner of the American Empire was where the Bauhaus spirit could be invoked.

 

Part Two: The Sweet Spot
lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish - Photo 5 of 6 -

In late 2010, lamesadevenn hooked up with La Mesita, an emerging social profit organization in New Mexico. The convergence of spirits and philosophy was too compelling to ignore. Lawyer Todd Lopez, the driving force behind La Mesita, and lamesadevenn architect and project coordinator Christian Alba began searching for a site to make their dreams reality.

Part Three: Spare Change
lamesadevenn: From Start to Finish - Photo 6 of 6 -

Spatially, lamesadevenn planned two types of rooms: Below the natural terrain would be private suites structured for quiet reflection and study; above grade would be the larger public gathering rooms for chatting, sharing thoughts, and generating new ideas.

A joyous moment: The site that Alba and Lopez discovered, on the developing southside of Santa Fe, offered the space, the views, and a promising pack of neighbors. The land also came with a well, utility lines, an access drive and very liberal building covenants. If lamesadevenn had as much money as it did ideas, they would’ve bought the place on the spot.

Part Four: At the Drawing Board

Site in hand, lamesadevenn began developing a design and program that would be cutting-edge and strikingly original—and of questionable feasibility.