LA, Salvaged

By Laure Joliet
Inspired by Blake Dollahite's ability to pull together such a stunning home on a tight budget, I started scouring the local scene for some good Architectural Salvage Yards.

Salvaged items, like old claw foot tubs and doorknobs, add character to a modern home and are easier on the wallet (sometimes) than buying new. Just taking a spin through a salvage yard can yield ample inspiration for just how to make it all work. LA, though short on history, still has plenty of industrial salvage yards to pick through:

+ Santa Fe Wrecking Company

+ Pasadena Architectural Salvage

+ Tony's Architectural Salvage

+ Vintage Plumbing

+ Big Ten Building Materials and Supplies

+ Silverlake Architectural Salvage

+ Scavenger's Paradise

Image via Cowe Flickr

