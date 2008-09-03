View Photos
LA, Salvaged
Laure Joliet
Inspired by Blake Dollahite's ability to pull together such a stunning home on a tight budget, I started scouring the local scene for some good Architectural Salvage Yards.
Salvaged items, like old claw foot tubs and doorknobs, add character to a modern home and are easier on the wallet (sometimes) than buying new. Just taking a spin through a salvage yard can yield ample inspiration for just how to make it all work. LA, though short on history, still has plenty of industrial salvage yards to pick through:
+ Santa Fe Wrecking Company
+ Pasadena Architectural Salvage
+ Tony's Architectural Salvage
+ Vintage Plumbing
+ Big Ten Building Materials and Supplies
+ Silverlake Architectural Salvage
+ Scavenger's Paradise
