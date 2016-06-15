LA Home Tours
Dwell Home Tours allow design seekers to immerse themselves in "Dwell-like" domestic spaces. These unique homes are specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design found throughout Los Angeles.
Sunday, June 19 | 10am - 4pm — Mar Vista/Culver City
Saturday, June 25 | 10am - 4pm — East Side/Hills
Sunday, June 26 | 10am - 4pm — Santa Monica/Venice
Meet the Architect's Nights
Friday, June 17 | 7pm
Thursday, June 23 | 7pm
Tickets
$95—Early Registration (on or before April 14, 2016)
$100—Advance Registration (April 15 - June 22, 2016)
$110—On-Site registration (on or after June 23, 2016)
Volunteer
Each year, Dwell selects a team of dedicated volunteers to help produce the home tours. This year is no different - we're again seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with a diverse range of tasks during the Dwell Home Tours. Interested? Click here.