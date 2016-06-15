LA Home Tours

Dwell Home Tours allow design seekers to immerse themselves in "Dwell-like" domestic spaces. These unique homes are specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design found throughout Los Angeles.

Sunday, June 19 | 10am - 4pm — Mar Vista/Culver City

Saturday, June 25 | 10am - 4pm — East Side/Hills

Sunday, June 26 | 10am - 4pm — Santa Monica/Venice

Meet the Architect's Nights

Friday, June 17 | 7pm

Thursday, June 23 | 7pm

Tickets

$95—Early Registration (on or before April 14, 2016)

$100—Advance Registration (April 15 - June 22, 2016)

$110—On-Site registration (on or after June 23, 2016)

Volunteer

Each year, Dwell selects a team of dedicated volunteers to help produce the home tours. This year is no different - we're again seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with a diverse range of tasks during the Dwell Home Tours. Interested? Click here.