LA Home Tours

By Dwell
The always-popular Dwell Home Tour takes place over three days and will allow attendees to explore the pages of the magazine.

Dwell Home Tours allow design seekers to immerse themselves in "Dwell-like" domestic spaces. These unique homes are specially selected by Dwell to reflect the rich diversity of livable, innovative modern architecture and design found throughout Los Angeles.

Sunday, June 19 | 10am - 4pm — Mar Vista/Culver City 

Saturday, June 25 | 10am - 4pm — East Side/Hills 

Sunday, June 26 | 10am - 4pm — Santa Monica/Venice 

Meet the Architect's Nights 

Friday, June 17 | 7pm 

Thursday, June 23 | 7pm 

Tickets 

$95—Early Registration (on or before April 14, 2016) 

$100—Advance Registration (April 15 - June 22, 2016) 

$110—On-Site registration (on or after June 23, 2016)

Volunteer 

Each year, Dwell selects a team of dedicated volunteers to help produce the home tours. This year is no different - we're again seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with a diverse range of tasks during the Dwell Home Tours. Interested? Click here