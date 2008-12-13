View Photos
LA Event: Succulent How To at Big Red Sun
By Laure Joliet
Succulents have been enjoying some time in the spotlight as eco friendly plants that take little water and even less care. This weekend succulent mavens Big Red Sun will be hosting a holiday party in each of their locations. Each customer will receive a sustainable living wreath:
Big Red Sun has 2 locations and both are in on the holiday action:
Venice on Satuday December 13th 1-4pm
Austin on Saturday December 13th 3:30 to closing.
Each location offers a huge selection of plants and vessels and their stores have amazing succulent arrangements to inspire you. The staff is there to help you put together an arrangement of your own to keep or to give as a gift.
All the details are here.
