LA Event: Succulent How To at Big Red Sun





Big Red Sun has 2 locations and both are in on the holiday action:



Venice on Satuday December 13th 1-4pm

Austin on Saturday December 13th 3:30 to closing.



Each location offers a huge selection of plants and vessels and their stores have amazing succulent arrangements to inspire you. The staff is there to help you put together an arrangement of your own to keep or to give as a gift.



