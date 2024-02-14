SubscribeSign In
The Platonic Ideal of Japandi Cabins Just Listed in England for £370K

Tucked away in Norfolk near the shores of Fritton Lake, the woodland home radiates minimalist vibes—and also comes fully furnished.
Location: Fritton Lake, Norfolk, England

Price: £370,000 (approximately $466,276 USD)

Architect: Koto

Footprint: 873 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Set in a perfect slice of wild Norfolk woodland on Fritton Lake, this Scandinavian sanctuary was designed by Koto. It’s an ideal home away from home for weeks or weekends of wintery walks, warming log fires, lakeside saunas chased by cold water dip,s and quiet rest and retreat. The natural light is amazing; the outside creeps in through huge windows that frame the shimmer of the lake glistening through nearby tree canopies. Fritton Lake’s outdoor pool, freshwater swimming lake, and restaurant are a short walk away through the woods, while the tennis courts, gym, and fitness classes are ready to dive into (or duck out of). Fully furnished in a curated selection of Scandinavian pieces, the cabin is ready to go—a fabulous lock-up and leave, if you have the heart to. The cabin is sold under a 37-year license in line with the Mobile Homes Act. It’s available for occupation 11 months of the year and sublet-able during vacant times."

The wood-clad cabin is snugly nestled among soaring trees, just steps away from the lake.

Floor-to-ceiling glazing allows ample natural light to sweep across the living areas.

"There are two decked terraces," notes the agent. "The one at the front is great for muddy boots after muddy walks, and the one at the back faces south to the lake—perfect for private, sunny lunches and warm summer suppers."

