Knibb Modular Showcase Garden
By Laure Joliet
In a new space on Abbot Kinney in Venice, California, landscape designer Sean Knibb has unveiled an environmentally-friendly furniture line and a fresh approach to sustainable gardening. Knibb jumped at the chance to buy the unkempt 100-year-old bungalow next door to his modern studio and proceeded to gut the place, stripping it down to its original wood beams and flooring and displaying its history and character.

Inside, Knibb has installed a new line of sustainable furniture, dubbed SK1, which fits well with his commitment to green practices in garden design. Made from reclaimed lumber from houses demolished in Los Angeles, the tables are set on mid-century inspired legs in bright primary colored steel frames and are made locally.

Also on display is the Knibb Modular Showcase Garden, a new approach to gardening that employs a modular system of drought-tolerant perennials, permeable hardscape (to minimize run off) and drip irrigation that can be installed more efficiently and affordably than a traditional garden. Using the small garden spaces around the bungalow, Knibb installed gravel, native grasses, boxwood and invisible fire pits to create a modern rustic atmosphere--even making simple fabric covers for bales of hay to use for seating.

Knibbs's efficient, climate-conscious approach is a good model for domestic and outdoor design that is as resourceful as it is beautiful. The Knibb Modular Showcase Garden and 1524 Showroom is open Wednesday through Sunday.

