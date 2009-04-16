Inside, Knibb has installed a new line of sustainable furniture, dubbed SK1, which fits well with his commitment to green practices in garden design. Made from reclaimed lumber from houses demolished in Los Angeles, the tables are set on mid-century inspired legs in bright primary colored steel frames and are made locally.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Also on display is the Knibb Modular Showcase Garden, a new approach to gardening that employs a modular system of drought-tolerant perennials, permeable hardscape (to minimize run off) and drip irrigation that can be installed more efficiently and affordably than a traditional garden. Using the small garden spaces around the bungalow, Knibb installed gravel, native grasses, boxwood and invisible fire pits to create a modern rustic atmosphere--even making simple fabric covers for bales of hay to use for seating.

Knibbs's efficient, climate-conscious approach is a good model for domestic and outdoor design that is as resourceful as it is beautiful. The Knibb Modular Showcase Garden and 1524 Showroom is open Wednesday through Sunday.