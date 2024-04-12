Kirsten Dunst’s NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $7M

Location: 477 Washington Street, 8W, Manhattan, New York

Price: $6,950,000

Year Built: 1911

Footprint: Two bedrooms, two baths

From the Agent: "Breathtaking sunset views of the Hudson River await from this jewel box loft perched atop Hudson Square, at the nexus of SoHo and Tribeca. A private elevator opens up to the grand living space, which offers 11-foot-high ceilings and both southern and western views through a wall of brand-new oversized, arched windows. An open chef’s kitchen features a full suite of high-end appliances, marble counters, and custom cabinetry. The primary bedroom has picturesque rooftop views looking north and a Narnia-style wardrobe (that opens up to a large, windowed, custom designed walk-in closet) with an en suite bathroom. The south-facing library/den can easily accommodate overnight guests with a custom Murphy bed integrated into a wall of built-in cabinetry, an en suite bathroom with shower stall, and a gorgeous three-piece brass and glass wall that slides closed when privacy is needed."