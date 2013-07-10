View Photos
Kickstarter of the Week: Lantern Pho Pot
By Aaron Britt –
Sleep easy pho fans, the most ingenious modern soup dish has arrived. Designer Omid Sadri's fantastic tiered bowl is inspired by Vietnamese lanterns and is ideal for slurping a bit of tasty soup.
Many is the lunch we Dwellers have spent over a bowl of pho, but never have we seen a dish so perfectly tailored to the Vietnamese soup's condiments, sauces, chopsticks and spoon. We love the round, striated form, but are especially enthralled with how the chopsticks so deftly slot into the big bowl. It's enough to make you wish for a rainy day and a steaming pot of pho ga.