Kickstarter of the Week: Lantern Pho Pot

Many is the lunch we Dwellers have spent over a bowl of pho, but never have we seen a dish so perfectly tailored to the Vietnamese soup's condiments, sauces, chopsticks and spoon. We love the round, striated form, but are especially enthralled with how the chopsticks so deftly slot into the big bowl. It's enough to make you wish for a rainy day and a steaming pot of pho ga.