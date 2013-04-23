Kickstarter of the Week: From Sea to Shining Sea

FIlmmaker and landscape architect Evan Mather has already produced a small clutch of great films about the built environment. We showed his excellent "A Necessary Ruin" about the Union Tank Car Dome in Baton Rouge at Dwell on Design a few years back, and in 2011 we covered his film aimed at preserving the amazing modernist Phyllis Wheatley Elementary School in New Orleans. Now he's working on a time-lapse, feature-length account of a drive across America. promises to be an exciting work that give Mather a chance to spread out—quite literally—and it get's our nod for Kickstarter of the Week.