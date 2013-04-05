Kickstarter of the Week: DHaus Dynamic Living

Our favorite Kickstarter this week is an exciting new project that runs the gamut from furniture to architecture. Modeled on English mathematician Henry Earnest Dudeney's clever way of transforming a square into an equilateral triangle, the D*Table, from the D*Haus Company comes in four pieces connected by removable hinges. Move the four components around from square to triangle, or any shape your space dictates, and you'll find one of the most versatile low tables out there. Each module has different shelving and facets too, giving you a raft of options as you configure the design. DHaus Dynamic Living goes a tick farther than furniture in its video though, suggesting the eventual application of this system in architecture. They envision a house that literally folds out to meet its surroundings, a truly dynamic piece of architecture designed to embrace the outdoors. That does feel rather far away at the moment, but the D*Table looks to be a worthy investment indeed.