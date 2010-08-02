Kickstart Some Design
View Photos

Kickstart Some Design

By Aaron Britt
If you've ever complained about the dearth of good design in our world, but as you're not a designer yourself felt like you could opt out of the heavy lifting, your days are numbered. Kickstarter allows artists, designers, and entrepreneurs to post their projects on its site and implore the design and community minded to make small contributions to their projects. You can give in chunks as little as $1 and if you open up that wallet a little wider you often make out with a rather nice bit of swag. Here are a few projects that caught my eye.
Brooklyn-based designers Hyperakt have designed a cool radial bracket to commemorate the 2010 World Cup. I love the colorful design and it serves as a handsome reference for who did what in South Africa.

The Office for Lost Objects

We've posted on Jarrod Beglinger of the Madison, Wisconsin, industrial design firm Office for Lost Objects before, but here he is crowd-sourcing cash to get a run of his 10 Degree Stepstool into production and out to market. Donate $350 to his locally sourced and crafted operation and get yourself one of the stools.

Foodprint Project

Former Dwell Senior Editor Sarah Rich and Dwell contributor Nicola Twilley are in the Kickstarter fray hoping to raise a bit of money to keep the Foodprint Project, their conversations surrounding food, design, and community, going. The next one is in Toronto and they could use your help.

Documenting Portland Maine's Working Waterfront

Photographer Mark Marchesi has enjoyed time on the water, and worked as a fisherman. His aim was to produce a collection of new photography that documents Portland, Maine's, waterfront. His photos look great, and his project (which was fully funded) is a fine example of what Kickstarter can help accomplish.

These are just a handful of projects that caught my, but there's no shortage of clever art, food, design, and community projects on Kickstarter that could use your support.