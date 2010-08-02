Kickstart Some Design

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Brooklyn-based designers Hyperakt have designed a cool radial bracket to commemorate the 2010 World Cup. I love the colorful design and it serves as a handsome reference for who did what in South Africa.

We've posted on Jarrod Beglinger of the Madison, Wisconsin, industrial design firm Office for Lost Objects before, but here he is crowd-sourcing cash to get a run of his 10 Degree Stepstool into production and out to market. Donate $350 to his locally sourced and crafted operation and get yourself one of the stools.

Foodprint Project

Former Dwell Senior Editor Sarah Rich and Dwell contributor Nicola Twilley are in the Kickstarter fray hoping to raise a bit of money to keep the Foodprint Project, their conversations surrounding food, design, and community, going. The next one is in Toronto and they could use your help.

Documenting Portland Maine's Working Waterfront