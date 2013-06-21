Keynote Address from Michael Graves

We're especially excited to hear from Graves as his collection of domestic goods for jcpenney continues to roll out into stores. We'll be showcasing some of them in a prefab home by Method Homes on the Dwell on Design show floor, and his collaboration with the department store is a subject he and Dameron will discuss in their talk. Another issue of pressing importance is universal design, a subject Graves has made paramount in his design since his own paralysis and reliance on a wheelchair.

The Whistling Bird teakettle for Alessi is one of Graves's most famous works of industrial design.

The Two-Slice toaster for JCP is one of Graves's new designs, at once playful and functional.

This talk will be filled with architecture, ideas, and a vision of how to recast design to fit its users, whether that's how to get the disabled into a building or how to fit a structure to its social and historical context. You won't want to miss Michael Graves's keynote address, one of the true highlights of Dwell on Design.

One of Graves's larger commissions, the Denver Central Library in Denver, Colorado, stands out immediately.

