Kaufmann's Unbreakable Glasses

I was recently down in Los Angeles to moderate a panel on the Swiss Design Awards at the A+D Museum. There I met a 2009 award winner for product design, Sandra Kaufmann, who heads the eyewear brand Strada del Sole. Her durable, flexible sunglasses were one of the objects on display for this leg of the Swiss Design Award's world tour and in the video below she tells me precisely how they work. Thanks to Moni Fink for the expert camerawork.

