SubscribeSign In
Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5MView 11 Photos

Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M

The actress bought the 5,513-square-foot home in 1938, the same year she was signed to star in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Text by
View 11 Photos

Location: 1231 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $11,495,000

Architect: Wallace Neff

Year Built: 1938

Footprint: 5,513 square feet (five bedrooms, six full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 2.66 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting one of Bel Air’s most famous houses: the former estate of Judy Garland by master architect Wallace Neff. Situated on nearly 2.7 acres of exceptionally manicured grounds, this traditional estate has been meticulously modified over the last decade. Enter through the circular, gated driveway into a world of refined elegance beginning with the grand iron staircase as the focal point of the formal entry. Enriched hardwood floors lined with custom seagrass rugs are met with monochromatic, molded walls spanning between each storybook window. The chef’s kitchen offers top-of-the-line appliances, an expansive marble island, a sun-drenched breakfast nook, and access to the backyard. The five generously sized bedrooms are all en suite and complete the floor plan of this posh enclave."

The entry foyer features an original curved staircase and wrought iron railing.

The entry foyer features an original curved staircase and wrought iron railing.

Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M - Photo 2 of 10 -
Marble caps the countertops in the kitchen, which comes complete with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances.

Marble caps the countertops in the kitchen, which comes complete with custom cabinetry and high-end appliances.

Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M - Photo 4 of 10 -
A wet bar is nestled into a corner of the living room.

A wet bar is nestled into a corner of the living room.

Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M - Photo 6 of 10 -
Marble continues into the primary bath, where a large bathtub awaits.

Marble continues into the primary bath, where a large bathtub awaits.

Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M - Photo 8 of 10 -
The private backyard also a spacious lawn, a sparkling pool, and a detached writer’s cottage.&nbsp;

The private backyard also a spacious lawn, a sparkling pool, and a detached writer’s cottage. 

Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M - Photo 10 of 10 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real EstateCelebrity Homes

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.