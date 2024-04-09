Judy Garland’s Famed Bel Air Estate Hits the Market for $11.5M

Location: 1231 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, California

Price: $11,495,000

Architect: Wallace Neff

Year Built: 1938

Footprint: 5,513 square feet (five bedrooms, six full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 2.66 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting one of Bel Air’s most famous houses: the former estate of Judy Garland by master architect Wallace Neff. Situated on nearly 2.7 acres of exceptionally manicured grounds, this traditional estate has been meticulously modified over the last decade. Enter through the circular, gated driveway into a world of refined elegance beginning with the grand iron staircase as the focal point of the formal entry. Enriched hardwood floors lined with custom seagrass rugs are met with monochromatic, molded walls spanning between each storybook window. The chef’s kitchen offers top-of-the-line appliances, an expansive marble island, a sun-drenched breakfast nook, and access to the backyard. The five generously sized bedrooms are all en suite and complete the floor plan of this posh enclave."